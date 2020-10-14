Covid-19 caseload in India rises to 72,39,389

India's Covid-19 cases rises to 72,39,389; death toll at 1,10,586

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2020, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 12:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 72,39,389 with 63,509 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 63 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.05 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,10,586 with the virus claiming 730 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

For six days in a row the active cases of Covid-19 remained below 9 lakh.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

There are 8,26,876 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.42 per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 63,01,927, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.53 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past  50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,00,90,122 samples have been tested up to October 13 with 11,45,015 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

What's Brewing

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

DH Toon | Ex-Cong spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

DH Toon | Ex-Cong spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

 