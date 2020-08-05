India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 40,000; tally past 19 lakh

India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 40k; tally past 19L

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2020, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 23:23 ist

India on Wednesday crossed the 40,000-mark in Covid-19 casualties, reporting higher deaths than the worst-hit US and Brazil even as the total confirmed cases of the infectious disease were galloping to the 20 lakh-mark.

However, on the positive side, the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients was getting better every day as 51,706 persons were cured and discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, the highest single-day recoveries so far.

“The recoveries till now total up to 12,82,215, more than twice the active cases,” a health ministry official said.

On Tuesday, the difference between recovered patients and active Covid-19 cases had reached nearly seven lakh. “Due to the record highest daily recoveries, the active cases have reduced to 5,86,244 marginally on Tuesday when compared to 5,86,298 on Monday.

As cases continued to pile up, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there was no need to be overawed by the increasing numbers as long as patients were identified in time, isolated and treated.

A Health Ministry statement said India had tested more than six lakh samples for Covid-19 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, taking the total samples tested to 2.14 crore.

According to the DH Covid-19 Tracker, India had 19,24,649 confirmed cases of the infectious disease, while recoveries had touched 12,95,661 at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The total deaths had touched 40,057.

Among the big cities, daily new cases appeared to have plateaued in Bengaluru and Kolkata, while Thane, Delhi, Pune were witnessing a steady decline.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 5

However, Mumbai still continued to report a high case fatality rate (CFR) of 5.5% as against the national average of 2.1% of the total cases. The CFR in Kolkata (3.4%) Delhi (2.9%), Thane (2.8%) and Pune (2.4%) was higher than the national average.

The CFR was below the national average in Bengaluru (1.8%) and Guwahati (0.3%).

