India's Covid-19 numbers rise again after two-day slump

After staying low for two days, the number of India's fresh Covid-19 cases rose by more than 9,000 to cross the 64,000 mark on Wednesday along with nearly 1,100 Covid-19 deaths.

Going by the information shared by the Union Health Ministry (Tuesday's data, uploaded on Wednesday morning), there were 64,531 new cases as against 55,079 cases on Monday and 57,981 cases on Sunday. The last four days also witnessed a slump in the death count before it rose again to cross the 1,000 mark.

India also tested more than 8 lakh samples for Covid-19 for the second consecutive day and is on course to reach the target of 10 lakh tests per day.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

"The sustained level of high testing has played a key role in India's increasing rate of recovery, widening gap between the recovered and active cases, and also progressively declining fatality rate," the ministry said in a statement.

With record 60,091 people recuperating from coronavirus infection in a day, the total recoveries on Wednesday crossed 2 million. The recoveries have surged to 20,37,870, while there are 6,76,514 active cases of Covid-19, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the USA has delivered 100 more ventilators as per a promise made by the Trump administration even though the Director-General of Foreign Trade had allowed Indian manufacturers to export ventilators due to surplus stock. This is the final tranche 100 ventilators that came two months after the first tranche was delivered on June 14.

India currently has more than 53,000 dedicated ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, which may be requiring the ventilators.