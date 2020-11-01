India's Covid-19 spike less than 50K for seventh straight day; tally at 81.84L

With 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 74.91 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The recovery rate stood at 91.54 per cent.

The country's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 5,70,458 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.97 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,98,87,303 samples have been tested up to October 31 with 10,91,239 samples being tested on Saturday.