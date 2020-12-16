India Covid-19 tally at 99.32L, recoveries reach 94L

India's Covid-19 tally at 99.32 lakh, recoveries reach 94 lakh

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 10th consecutive day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2020, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 12:39 ist
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for the Covid-19 test at the KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.21 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 10th consecutive day.

There are 3,32,002 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday.

