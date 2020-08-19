India's Covid-19 tally climbs to 27,67,273 cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2020, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 10:44 ist
The death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. Credit: AFP Photo

With 64,531 people testing positive in a day, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 27,67,273 on Wednesday, while the recoveries crossed the 20-lakh mark pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.91 per cent.

There are 6,76,514 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.45 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has surged to 20,37,870.  

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.  

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been tested up to August 18 with 8,01,518 samples being tested on Tuesday.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 tests

