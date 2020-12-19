India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1-crore mark

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 19 2020, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 06:50 ist
The Union Health Ministry said that 95,20,827 people have so far recovered from the infection. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1-crore mark on Friday, reaching 1,00,04,436.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,45,119.

The active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 3,13,831 with a recovery rate of 95.31 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry said that 95,20,827 people have so far recovered from the infection. 

More to follow...
 

