India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1-crore mark

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1-crore mark on Friday, reaching 1,00,04,436.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,45,119.
The active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 3,13,831 with a recovery rate of 95.31 per cent.
The Union Health Ministry said that 95,20,827 people have so far recovered from the infection.
More to follow...
