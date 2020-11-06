India's Covid tally crosses 84L with 47,638 new cases

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 84 lakh with 47,638 new cases, 670 deaths

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the eighth consecutive day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2020, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 10:54 ist
A man wearing a facemask as a preventative measure against the coronavirus walks along a street in New Delhi on November 6, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 84 lakh, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 77.65 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 with 47,638 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 with 670 new fatalities, data updated at 8.00 am showed.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

A total of 77,65,966 people have recuperated from Covid-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. 

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

There are 5,20,773 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 6.19 per cent of the total caseload, data stated. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. 

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

What's Brewing

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Indian toys business yet to gain pace

Indian toys business yet to gain pace

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

DH Toon | US Polls: 'Vaccine! Vaccine! Virus Vaccine!'

DH Toon | US Polls: 'Vaccine! Vaccine! Virus Vaccine!'

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

 