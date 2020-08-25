India's Covid-19 tally rises to 31,67, 323

With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while recoveries surged to 24,04,585 pushing the recovery rate over 75.92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.84 per cent.

There are 7,04,348 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,68,27,520 samples have been tested up to August 24 with 9,25,383 samples being tested on Monday.