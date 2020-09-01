India's Covid-19 tally: The lion’s share of five states

Five big states including Karnataka have emerged as new worries on the Covid-19 front as they account for the lion’s shares of the new coronavirus cases in India as well as deaths.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra (11,852), Andhra Pradesh (10,004), Karnataka (6,495), Tamil Nadu (5,956) and Uttar Pradesh (4,782). Together they account for 56% of the confirmed Covid-19 cases. They also contribute 65.4% of India’s Covid-19 deaths in the same period.

As many as 536 deaths out of 819 recorded in the last 24 hours came from Maharashtra (184), Karnataka (113), Tamil Nadu (91), Andhra Pradesh (85) and Uttar Pradesh (63).

"This is expected as India is a large country with a 1.3 billion population. As Covid-19 now spreads to smaller towns and villages with less robust health care facilities, we face the real challenge both in terms of mortality and economic indicators. The overall success will depend on how well we balance the two extreme entities of saving lives and livelihood," Abdul Ghafur, a Chennai-based specialist on infectious diseases, associated with Apollo Cancer Institute told DH.

Going by the Union Health Ministry, there were 69,921 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the total caseload close to 37 lakh mark. The death toll stands at 65,288.

Gaffur argued that with respect to India’s population size, the spread of the disease is much less compared to other countries. “If one calculates cases per million or death per million, the rates are far lower than most other countries. India has one of the lowest cases per million (2,424) and deaths per million (44) compared to the global average of 3,161 and 107.2 respectively," he said.

The increase in new Covid-19 cases corresponds to an increase in the test. India's cumulative tests for detection of Covid-19 have crossed 4.3 crore so far, of which 1.22 crore were conducted in the last two weeks. Three states - Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra - account for nearly 34% of the total tests, the ministry said in a statement.