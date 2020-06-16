India's COVID-19 testing capacity reaches 3 lakh per day as cases surge

India has ramped up testing capacity significantly, with its network of state-run and private laboratories in a position to test three lakh samples for COVID-19 every day, even as the infectious disease continues to spread in the country.

As on Tuesday, India had 34.30 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 1.80 lakh patients had recovered, while the fatalities inched towards the 10,000-mark.

As the COVID-19 infections continued to spread, mostly through urban hotspots such as Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, health authorities have deployed a bouquet of platforms, including launching mobile laboratories to ramp up testing.

“The country now has the capability to test three lakh samples per day,” the health ministry said, adding that it had a total of 534 laboratories conducting the RT-PCR tests.

In addition, as many as 302 laboratories use the TrueNat platform and 71 facilities use the CBNAAT platform to conduct tests for COVID-19. Being portable platforms, TrueNat and CBNAAT based tests are being carried out in remote areas.

Through this network of laboratories, the Indian Council of Medical Research has so far tested 59,21,069 samples for COVID-19, which include 1,54,935 samples tested on Monday.

Health authorities also flagged off India’s first mobile testing laboratory, which was created within eight days at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam.

The ICMR on Monday also granted its approval to the Rapid Antigen Detection Test that gives faster results at a cheaper cost when compared with the RT-PCR test.

The ICMR has advised the health ministry to deploy the rapid antigen tests in containment zones in Delhi, where 10,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in te past week.

In order to enhance the testing capacity in Delhi, each of the 11 districts shall now have assigned labs for exclusively testing the samples from the respective districts.

The samples from each district are being sent to these labs to ensure timely testing and getting the results without any delay.