India's Covid-19 toll nears 1-lakh mark with 1,039 new deaths; tally crosses 60 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally galloped past 60 lakh on Monday with 82,170 new cases, while the recoveries have surged to 50.17 lakh with 74,893 more people having recuperated, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 more deaths. There are 9,62,640 active cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, comprising 15.85 per cent of the total caseload, according to the ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 60,74,702, while 50,16,520 people have recuperated from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 82.58 per cent. The case fatality rate declined to 1.57 per cent, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7.2 crore samples have been tested so far, with 7.09 lakh tests being conducted on Sunday.