India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 35.75 crore

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 35.75 crore with over 45 Lakh vaccine doses being administered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, more than 10.57 crore vaccine doses were administered in the age group of 18-44 years.

On Day-171 of the vaccination drive (July 5), out of total 45,82,246 vaccine doses that were given, 27,88,440 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 17,93,806 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

The ministry said 20,74,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,48,709 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

Also Read | No vaccine to spare now, but India ready to share Co-WIN app with world

Cumulatively, 10,28,40,418 persons in the age group of 18-44 years across states and UTs have received their first dose and a total of 29,28,112 have received their second.

Eight states — Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra — have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.