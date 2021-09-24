India's Covid-19 vaccination figure crosses 84.42 crore doses

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 84.82 crore on Friday, the Union health ministry said.
More than 64 lakh (64,58,806) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, it said.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination started from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
