India's Covid cases down, but positivity rate remains high in 555 districts

After five consecutive days, India’s daily Covid-19 count dropped below 3 lakh on Tuesday, but the signs of a spreading epidemic are seen in more than 550 districts where the weekly test positivity rate stands at more than 5 per cent.

At a review meeting with nine northern states including poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to ramp up tests in those areas where it went down and share the testing and vaccination data with the Centre in time.

With the majority of the 22 lakh active Covid-19 patients being recuperated at home, he also asked the states to increasingly use tele-consultation services to keep an eye on those who are at home.

On Monday, just about 2.55 lakh new cases – the lowest since January 18 0 were recorded. But the number of tests also dropped to 16.49 lakh, similar to what was seen a week ago.

But a district-wise analysis by the ministry shows as many as 409 districts have a positivity of more than 10 per cent whereas 146 districts have a positivity between 5-10 per cent. Taken together, there are 555 districts where the epidemic is visible.

Emphasing the need to ramp up, the minister said that the states with a lower share of RT-PCR testing were requested to increase the number of such while others were reminded to keep a close watch on emerging clusters and hotspots and monitor the trend of hospitalised cases along with deaths.

