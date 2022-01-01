India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 145 crore

India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 145 crore

Cumulatively, 84,54,89,349 first doses have been administered while 60,85,62,479 second doses have been administered

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 01 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 22:27 ist
A medical worker vaccinates a beneficiary against Covid-19 at the newly inaugurated 24-hour vaccination centre at Malleswaram in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145.40 crore with more than 22 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Health ministry said.  

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry added.

Cumulatively, 50,04,54,035 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 33,50,59,168 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

Also Read | Registration for vaccination of 15-18 age group begins

The ministry further said that cumulatively 84,54,89,349 first doses have been administered while 60,85,62,479 second doses have been administered.

"India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145.40 Crore (145,40,51,828) today. More than 22 lakh (22,56,362) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

 