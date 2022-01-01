India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 145 crore

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145.40 crore with more than 22 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry added.

Cumulatively, 50,04,54,035 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 33,50,59,168 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 84,54,89,349 first doses have been administered while 60,85,62,479 second doses have been administered.

"India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145.40 Crore (145,40,51,828) today. More than 22 lakh (22,56,362) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

