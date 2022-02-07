India's Covid vaccinations cross 170-crore mark

India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 achieved another milestone as it crossed the 170 crore mark on Monday. As per the Co-WIN portal, India has administered over 170 crore vaccine doses so far, which includes over 95 crore first doses, over 73 crore second doses and over 1.45 crore precaution doses.

"World's largest vaccination drive has crossed 170 crore mark. India is moving forward with great strength & vigour in its fight against Covid-19. With PM Narendra Modi Ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, talking about the important role of vaccines in public health while launching Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 virtually, Mandaviya highlighted the achievements of the country-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive under which around 170 crore doses of vaccines have been administered.

This achievement of India has been acknowledged and applauded globally, he said. He also emphasised on the need of 'Sabka Prayas' and 'Jan Lok Bhaagidaari' to achieve the goal of universal immunisation in the country. "Only with the collective and collaborative efforts of the Centre, the States and beneficiaries shall we be able to achieve the target of full immunization coverage in the country", he stated.

Mandaviya urged the states to work holistically at different levels, coordinating with district administration, panchayats and the urban local bodies. He lauded the commitment and dedication of the frontline vaccinators who brave difficult terrain and weather to ensure that the farthest village and household are covered with the protection of vaccines.

