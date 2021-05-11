India's cumulative Covid vaccine coverage over 17.26 cr

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage crosses 17.26 crore, says Union health Ministry

It said 5,18,479 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first doses on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2021, 05:12 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 05:12 ist
A medic of K C General hospital administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman, during the vaccination drive for people between the age group of 18-44 years, in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.26 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said 5,18,479 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first doses on Monday, which took the cumulatively number for the category to 25,52,843 across 30 states and Union Territories since the start of the phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The 25,52,843 individuals include 5,10,347 from Maharashtra, 4,11,002 from Rajasthan, 3,66,309 from Delhi, 3,23,601 from Gujarat and 2,93,716 from Haryana, 1,77,885 from Bihar, 1,66,814 from Uttar Pradesh and 1,06,538 from Assam.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,26,33,761 as per the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

This includes 95,63,406 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,05,072 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,40,49,681 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, and 78,51,075 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,54,97,658 and 71,73,939 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second doses respectively, while 5,38,00,706 and 1,56,39,381 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As on Day-115 of the vaccination drive (10th May, 2021), a total of 24,30,017 vaccine doses were given which included 10,47,092 beneficiaries first doses 13,82,925 second doses according to the provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding the final report would be completed for the day by late night.

 

