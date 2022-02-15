India's daily coronavirus infections drop to 27,409

India on Tuesday logged a further decline in daily Covid-19 cases with 27,409 new infections, against 34,113 a day ago. 347 fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Active cases now stand at 55,755. 82,817 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, apex drug regulatory body Drugs Controller General of India's Subject Expert Committee on Monday granted the restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's Covid vaccine Corbevax for adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age bracket.

However, the approval is subject to certain conditions.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: