India's daily coronavirus infections fall below 10,000

With 8,013 new infections, India's daily coronavirus cases dropped below 10,000 on Monday with 119 more fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Active cases now stand at 1,02,601 while recoveries rose to 4,23,07,686.

India has so far administered 1,77,50,86,335 vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Manipur holds its first phase of polling for 38 Assembly seats. Delhi has lifted most Covid-19 restrictions after a steady decline in Omicron cases.

Most Americans will now no longer have to wear masks in indoor public spaces, including school children, after the United States' top health agency drastically revised its guidelines.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: