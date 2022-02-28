India's daily coronavirus infections fall below 10,000

Active cases now stand at 1,02,601 while recoveries rose to 4,23,07,686

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 28 2022, 09:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 09:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

With 8,013 new infections, India's daily coronavirus cases dropped below 10,000 on Monday with 119 more fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Active cases now stand at 1,02,601 while recoveries rose to  4,23,07,686.

India has so far administered 1,77,50,86,335 vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Manipur holds its first phase of polling for 38 Assembly seats. Delhi has lifted most Covid-19 restrictions after a steady decline in Omicron cases.

Most Americans will now no longer have to wear masks in indoor public spaces, including school children, after the United States' top health agency drastically revised its guidelines.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

