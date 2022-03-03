India's daily Covid-19 cases at 6,561; 142 more deaths

Active cases now stand at 77,152

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 03 2022, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 08:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

With 6,561 new coronavirus cases, India's daily Covid-19 infections continued the declining trend on Thursday, Union Health Ministry data showed. 142 persons died due to the virus over the past 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 77,152. The recovery rate is 98.62 per cent.

More to follow...

