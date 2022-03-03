India's daily Covid-19 cases at 6,561; 142 more deaths

With 6,561 new coronavirus cases, India's daily Covid-19 infections continued the declining trend on Thursday, Union Health Ministry data showed. 142 persons died due to the virus over the past 24 hours.
Active cases now stand at 77,152. The recovery rate is 98.62 per cent.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century
DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil
An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun
Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study
Recovering species needs daily action
How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells
World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU