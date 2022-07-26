India's daily Covid-19 cases decline 12% to 14,830

India's daily coronavirus cases declined 12 per cent to 14,830. On Monday, the country logged 16,866 Covid-19 infections in a 24-hour span. 36 more deaths took the total deaths due to the virus to 5,26,110.

The active caseload currently stands at 1,47,512. 18,159 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the tally of recoveries to 4,32,46,829.

The daily positivity rate is 3.48 per cent. 30,42,476 vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

