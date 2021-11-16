India's daily Covid-19 cases dip below 9,000 after 287 days

India's Covid tally rose to 3,44,56,401 with 8,865 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while the active cases have declined to 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll reached 4,63,852 after 197 new fatalities were reported in a day.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has called for a booster dose for healthcare workers across the nation.

