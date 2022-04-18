India's daily Covid-19 cases see 90% jump

India on Monday recorded 2,183 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of nearly 90 per cent from a day ago. 214 fatalities were logged in the same time period.

The country saw 1,150 coronavirus infections on Sunday.

The active caseload currently stands at 11,542 and 1,985 recoveries were recorded over the past day, Union Health Ministry data showed.

