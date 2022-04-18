India's daily Covid-19 cases see 90% jump

India on Monday recorded 2,183 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of nearly 90 per cent from a day ago. 214 fatalities were logged in the same time period.
The country saw 1,150 coronavirus infections on Sunday.
The active caseload currently stands at 11,542 and 1,985 recoveries were recorded over the past day, Union Health Ministry data showed.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers
Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship
'Land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead
The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt
Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister
After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list
Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence
Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve