India's daily Covid-19 cases see 90% jump

The country saw 1,150 coronavirus infections on Sunday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 18 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 09:44 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India on Monday recorded 2,183 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of nearly 90 per cent from a day ago. 214 fatalities were logged in the same time period.

The active caseload currently stands at 11,542 and 1,985 recoveries were recorded over the past day, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

