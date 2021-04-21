India's daily Covid-19 deaths cross 2,000-mark for the first time

New Delhi, DHNS: India on Wednesday reported the highest deaths in a single day due to Covid-19 as casualties topped the 2,000-mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the health ministry, 2,023 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours ending 8.00 am on Wednesday with Maharashtra reporting 519 deaths followed by Delhi at 277, Chhattisgarh (191), Uttar Pradesh (162), Karnataka (149) and Gujarat (121). A total of 1,82,553 people have succumbed to the disease so far across the country.

India’s total active caseload has reached 21,57,538, which accounts for 13.82% of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,25,561 cases have been recorded in the total active caseload in 24 hours.

“There are 21,57,000 active cases in India currently, which is twice the number of maximum active Covid-19 cases last year,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference here.

On the Covid-19 deaths, Bhushan said the case fatality rate was on a decline and was presently at 1.17% of the total cases.

According to Bhushan, there have been more deaths in the age group of 70 years and above during the second wave of the pandemic when compared to last year.

India also reported 2,95,041 new cases in 24 hours ending at 8.00 am on Wednesday with Maharashtra (62,097), Uttar Pradesh (29,574) and Delhi (28,395) reporting the maximum new cases.

The ministry said there has been a slight increase in infections in the 10-20 years category and 60-70 years age group during the second wave in comparison with the first wave past year.

“As many as 8.50% of the total cases reported in 2021 are in the age group of 10-20 years as against the 8.07% last year. In the 60-70 years age group 9.99% of the total case this year were infected with the virus as against 9.01% last year,” the health ministry data said.

Last year, the death toll had witnessed a sharp spike on June 17 when 2,038 deaths were reported. However, more than 1,000 deaths were a result of data backlog by Mumbai and Delhi, which were previously unreported.

The Ministry said 146 districts across the country had a case positivity rate of more than 15%, which was a cause of concern. Most of these districts are in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.