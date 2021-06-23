India's total infections top 3 cr; 50K new Covid cases

India's daily Covid cases above 50K; total tally of infections crosses 3 cr

1,358 persons died in the last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2021, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 09:59 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Wednesday reported 50,848 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,358 deaths. The new cases take total infection in the country past the grim mark of 3 crore. 

The death toll in the country now stands at 3,90,660.

India's active caseload declined to 6,43,194; lowest in 82 days, Union Health Ministry said in a statement. 

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day.

