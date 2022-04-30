India's daily Covid cases rise to 3,688; 60 new deaths reported

India's Covid-19 cases continued to rise, with the nation registering 3,688 fresh infections on Saturday, and 60 deaths. On Friday, 3,377 new cases were recorded.

With this, the case tally stands at 4,30,72,176, while the death toll has topped 5,23,753, Union Health Ministry data.

2,496 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 98.74 per cent.

22,58,059 received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

More to follow...

