India's decision to accept foreign donations for PM-CARES in sync with existing norms

The government's decision to accept foreign contributions to a fund set up to fight COVID-19 is in sync with the policy of receiving similar contributions to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) since 2011, official sources said on Thursday.

The government has taken a decision to accept contributions to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) from individuals and organisations based in foreign countries, sources had said on Wednesday.

Following reports about this, several people on Twitter reminded the government about its decision to not allow Kerala receive any foreign financial assistance when the state was reeling under massive floods which claimed lives of 231 people and rendered over 14 lakh homeless.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting up of the PM CARES fund. The prime minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister.

"What has been announced is that PM CARES fund will simply accept donations and contributions from individuals and organisations who are based in foreign countries. This is consistent with India's policy with respect to PMNRF," said a source.

The PMNRF has also received foreign contributions as a public trust since 2011, the source added.

On the criticisms of the government's refusal of foreign funds to some states, the sources referred to a statement by a government spokesperson in August 2018.

"In line with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts," the spokesperson had said.

"Contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would, however, be welcome," he said.

Political leaders, corporates, defence personnel, employees of PSUs such as Railways and Bollywood personalities are among a cross-section of organisations and people who have announced their contribution to the PM CARES fund.

All officials of the external affairs ministry are also donating a day's salary while some of them are voluntarily donating more, said an official.

The Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force as well as employees of the Defence Ministry have decided to donate one day's salary totalling around Rs 500 crore.

The number of coronavirus cases increased rapidly in the country in the last few days. India has recorded over 1,965 positive cases of coronavirus and at least 50 deaths so far. Globally, the virus has infected more than 850,000 people and claimed around 42,000 lives.