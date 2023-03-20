India's domestic air passenger traffic grew in Feb

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew to 1.20 cr in Feb 2023: DGCA

All domestic carriers together had flown a total of 76.96 lakh passengers on local routes in February 2022

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2023, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 18:45 ist
Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara, which in the process of merging with Air India, together transported a total of 29.75 lakh domestic people. Credit: iStock Images

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 56.82 per cent to 1.20 crore in February over the same month last year, as per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.

All domestic carriers together had flown a total of 76.96 lakh passengers on local routes in February 2022.

The growth in traffic was led by market leader IndiGo, which flew 67.42 lakh passengers during the previous month, cornering 55.9 per cent of the total domestic passenger traffic in February 2023.

Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara, which in the process of merging with Air India, together transported a total of 29.75 lakh domestic air passengers during the month under review.

The total market share of the three entities together was 24.6 per cent during the reporting month, as per DGCA data.

Budget carrier SpiceJet, which is facing multiple headwinds, recorded the highest load factor at 91 per cent in February 2023 while IndiGo delivered the top on-time performance at 88.8 per cent on an average from across four key airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, data show.

PLF or seat factor is a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used or average percentage of seats filled in an aircraft.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for February was 0.25 per cent, it said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
air travel
Airlines

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 