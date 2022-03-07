India's envoy to Palestine passes away in Ramallah

India’s envoy to Palestine, Mukul Arya, passed away in Ramallah on Sunday.

Arya, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2008, was New Delhi’s representative to Ramallah. The Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine of the Palestinian Government sent a team to his official residence to find out more about his death.

He earlier served at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, in addition to serving at the Permanent Delegation of India to the UNESCO in Paris and at India’s in the capitals of Afghanistan and Russia.

He studied economics at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, before joining the IFS.

“He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on Twitter, expressing “deep shock”.

The Government of Palestine is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to send the young diplomat’s mortal remains to India.

