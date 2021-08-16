India's envoy to UN to chair Security Council special session on situation in Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will on Monday hold a special session to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where President Ashraf Ghani’s government collapsed after the militants of the resurgent Taliban entered Kabul after occupying vast swathes of the war-torn country's territory.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, will brief the Security Council about the situation in Afghanistan during the session, which will be chaired by T S Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the international organisation in New York.

Also Read | Jaishankar begins 4-day visit to New York on August 16

India holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also leave for New York on Monday. He will chair a UN Security Council session on “Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts”. The Secretary General will present the six-monthly UN report on the threat posed by Islamic State terrorist organisation.

Jaishankar will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of other nations on the sidelines of the UNSC high-level events in New York, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in New Delhi.