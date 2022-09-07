India's first Dark Sky Reserve in Ladakh: All you need to know

India's first-ever "night sky sanctuary" will be set up in Ladakh within the next three months, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

The proposed Dark Sky Reserve will be located at Hanle in Ladakh as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary and will be one of the world's highest-located sites for optical, infra-red, and gamma-ray telescopes, Singh said.

What is a Dark Sky Reserve?

According to the International Dark Sky Association, a Dark Sky Reserve is a public or private land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural, heritage and/or public enjoyment.

The reserves, the IDA says, consist of a core area meeting minimum criteria for sky quality and natural darkness, and a peripheral area that supports dark sky preservation in the core. They are formed through a partnership of multiple land managers who have recognised the value of the natural nighttime environment through regulations and long-term planning.

There are about 20 IDA-certified dark sky reserves around the world as of 2022.

What are the standards for a Dark Sky Reserve?

According to the IDA, a Dark Sky Reserve should be at least 700 sq. km and consist of a "core" area meeting the minimum criteria for sky quality and natural darkness, and a "peripheral" area that supports dark sky values in the core and receives similar benefits.

India is currently in the process of filing its nomination to IDA.

Why was Hanle chosen for the Dark Sky Reserve?

Jitendra Singh said Hanle was best suited for the project as it is located in Ladakh's cold desert region, away from any form of human disturbance and clear sky conditions and dry weather conditions exist throughout the year.

Singh said a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed recently by the Union Territory administration, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) for launching the Dark Sky Reserve.

The minister said all the stakeholders will jointly work towards the preservation of the night sky from unwanted light pollution and illumination, which is a serious threat to scientific observations and natural sky conditions.