India's fresh Covid-19 cases fall below 50K after 91 days; 1,167 fatalities in 24 hours

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2021, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 09:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Tuesday reported 42,640 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,167 new deaths. India saw less than 50,000 single-day infections after 91 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Active cases in the country dropped below 7 lakh after 79 days, according to Union Health Ministry.  

The death toll in the country now stands at 3,89,302.

Daily recoveries outnumbered the daily new infections for the 40th consecutive day, the Ministry said.

