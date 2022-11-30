India's latest earth observation satellite starts serving images

The Earth Observation Satellite-06 launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation on November 26 has started serving images, the national space agency said on Wednesday.
Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO shared on Twitter the first-day images received on Tuesday at National Remote Sensing Centre, Shadnagar, Telangana, covering the Himalayan region, Kutch region of Gujarat and the Arabian sea.
EOS-06 commenced serving the images.
First-day images received on Nov 29, 2022, at NRSC, Shadnagar cover the Himalayan region, Gujarat Kutch region, & the Arabian Sea.
They are captured by the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM) & Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM) Sensors. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xkQjP1GT7z
— ISRO (@isro) November 30, 2022
"They are captured by the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM) and Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM) sensors (on board EOS-06)", it said.
The images were released by ISRO Chairman S Somanath in virtual mode, in the presence of Director of UR Rao Satellite Centre, M Sankaran, and NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan, it was stated.
