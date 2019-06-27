India's new Space Activities Bill to cover liabilities

A pre-legislative “Space Activities Bill” is designed to encourage domestic private rocket and satellite companies to offer services for Indian and global customers.

Through this Bill, international responsibility for national activities in outer space and liability for damages caused by its space activities and space objects are to be implemented through national/domestic legislation.

"Consequent to enactment of Space Activities Act, space activities of non–governmental sector in India would be authorized through a licence issued by the Government on certain terms and conditions. It would address the liability issues arising from their space activities, in a suitable/ rational manner, at par with international practices," Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, also handling Atomic Energy and Space, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

At present, damage to third party space assets is not covered by India’s space policy, although the country is a signatory to the UN Treaties on Outer Space activity.

"The Bill will help formulate necessary rules under the Space Activities Act to deal with damages under the liability provisions and the mode of securing financial guarantee to compensate for damages," the minister said.

Legislation of the United States, France and the European Union fund the costs of damage, with favourable clauses for local companies, on conditions of exceeding insurance, in case of mishaps such as a rocket hitting an object unexpectedly or a private satellite launch goes amiss.

The Bill will address the liability issues arising from their space activities, in a suitable/ rational manner, in line with international practices, the minister said.

The government first introduced the Bill in 2017.

