India's Omicron count crosses 100-mark; variant detected in 11 states

Number of Omicron cases in India has crossed 100-mark, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, informed on Friday. So far, 101 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in 11 states.

Maharashtra tops the list with 32 cases, followed by Delhi with 22 cases.

