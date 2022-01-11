India's petrol demand rose 4.1% year-on-year in December

India's petrol demand rose 4.1% yr-on-yr in December

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 1.84 crore tonnes in December

  • Jan 11 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 18:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India's December fuel demand rose about 0.4% year-on-year, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed on Tuesday.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 1.84 crore tonnes, down 2.7% from December 2019. Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40% of India's refined fuel sales, was up 1.6% year-on-year to 73.1 lakh tonnes and was down about 1.1% from two years ago.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, increased by about 4.1% to 28.2 lakh tonnes, and was 13.9% higher than in 2019.

Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), decreased nearly 1.9% to 24.8 lakh tonnes year-on-year, while naphtha sales fell 2.1% to 11.9 lakh tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were down 18.8%, while fuel oil use rose 2.5% in December.

