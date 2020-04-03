India's poor live on promises in wake of COVID-19 crisis

No food, no work and no clue when relief will come. That's life now for millions of informal workers in India, starved of a way to feed themselves or get the help pledged by government to survive a three-week coronavirus lockdown.
Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan
Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight
Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting
Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus
India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes
How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times
Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice
Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?