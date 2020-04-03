India's poor live on promises in wake of COVID-19 crisis

India's poor live on promises in wake of COVID-19

Sajith Kumar
  Apr 03 2020
No food, no work and no clue when relief will come. That's life now for millions of informal workers in India, starved of a way to feed themselves or get the help pledged by government to survive a three-week coronavirus lockdown.

