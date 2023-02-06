'India's rising energy demand opportunity for stakeholders': Modi inaugurates India Energy Week in Bengaluru

In his third visit to poll-bound Karnataka in the past month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India Energy Week organised at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Speaking at the inauguration, he said it is "a stable and decisive government" that has made serveral energy-related initiaves possible. He also said that India will likely see the rise of many new Indian cities and that the demand for energy in the country will be among the highest. This he said, will bring major opportunities for investors and stakeholders of the energy sector.

He also unveiled the twin-cooktop model of the solar cooking system, developed by Indian Oil, at the India Energy Week 2023 event.

He will also be laying the foundation stone of various development initiatives during the visit. He is expected to launch the E20 fuel, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, and dedicate to the nation the HAL's helicopter factory in Tumakuru.