India's single-day Covid-19 cases dip to 16,051

India on Monday reported 16,051 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total virus tally to 4,28,38,524, while the active cases dipped to 2,02,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,109 with 206 fresh fatalities.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES ONLY ON DH

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 14 consecutive days.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: