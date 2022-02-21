India's single-day Covid-19 cases dip to 16,051

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 21 2022, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 09:17 ist
People shop at a market amidst the spread of coronavirus disease in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India on Monday reported 16,051 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total virus tally to 4,28,38,524, while the active cases dipped to 2,02,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,109 with 206 fresh fatalities.

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 14 consecutive days.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

