India's Thomas Cup win will motivate many sportspersons: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 15 2022, 17:41 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 17:41 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hailing the Indian men's badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they have scripted history and their win will motivate many upcoming sportspersons.

Also Read | Historic title triumph: India stun Indonesia 3-0 to win Thomas Cup

The Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the maiden Thomas Cup title with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday.

Modi tweeted, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons." 

