India's ties with Russia rooted in history, time-tested, thus unchanged: Shashi Tharoor

Speaking on the occasion, Tharoor said it was necessary to strengthen diplomatic relations among the nations to create a peaceful world

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 20 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 22:37 ist
Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI File Photo

Despite changes in the geo-political situations, Indo-Russian relations remain unchanged as they are rooted centuries back and time-tested, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday.

Tharoor was speaking at the inauguration of the 75th anniversary celebrations of Indo-Russia diplomatic ties organised by the Russian House here, a statement issued by Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation, said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tharoor said it was necessary to strengthen diplomatic relations among the nations to create a peaceful world.

The statement quoted Tharoor as saying in his inaugural address that, "Indo-Russian relation is unique. Despite changes in the geo-political situations, the relations remain unchanged. The basic reason is that the relationship is rooted centuries back and is time-tested."

"After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, we thought the friendly relations would decline. But Russia, being a longstanding friend, continued to support our economic development and security. Our special and privileged strategic partnership is significant despite new allies among nations," he said.

Nair, who is also the Director of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram, in the statement, said a series of seminars, exhibitions, discussions and competitions would be organised as part of the 10-month long celebrations.

