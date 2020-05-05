Indigenous online meet platform is now free for all in India

With lockdown driving people to video-conference to stay connected to work and kin, tech giant Data Ingenious Global Limited has made its VideoMeet application free for all users.

The new ‘Made in India’ offer is expected to compete with players like Zoom, Google meet which have gained popularity in recent times amid the COVID-19 crisis.

VideoMeet is a ‘Made in India’ Application which is available for free on the web at videomeet.in and via mobile apps for iOS or Android. Anyone who has a mobile number can sign in at videomeet.in to activate their Meet account. VideoMeet can be a good alternative to Zoom as the app allows unlimited people to participate in a single video call.

Announcing the launch, Dr. Ajay Data, founder and CEO of Data Ingenious Global Limited said, “Our primary concern was to provide a secure solution for the virtual meetings. Avoiding hacking was taken care of by making all meetings encrypted. We wish to support our fellow Indian citizens and companies during this Lockdown period and not burden them by charging fees as of now. We shall do that once we see ease out and people are coming back to their normal lives, we shall review and will charge."

VideoMeet allows users ‘easy and secure access’ and have end-to-end encryption.

Anyone can join the VideoMeet call simply by clicking on a link: there’s no need to guide anyone through an installation process.

It may be used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

The entire VideoMeet solution can also be installed on-premises of corporate if so desired.

The VideoMeet Participants' names and profile pictures will be visible on calls, but their email addresses will not be shared.

“During this lockdown period, for a person who manages a team, VideoMeet will be an amazing tool to talk and remain in touch with the team without physically travelling and meeting with the members,” Dr. Data concluded.