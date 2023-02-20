IndiGo plane from Delhi diverted due to bomb threat

IndiGo Delhi-Deogarh flight diverted to Lucknow after bomb threat

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 20 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 16:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight on Monday was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb scare, ANI reported.

"All necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe," the airline said in a statement, according to ANI.

More to follow...

