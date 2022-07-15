IndiGo flight diverted following vibrations in engines

IndiGo flight diverted following vibrations in engines, probe ordered

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 10:45 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second, according to ANI.

A probe has been ordered, as per the DGCA. 

More to follow...

Indigo
DGCA
India News

