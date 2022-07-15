IndiGo flight diverted following vibrations in engines, probe ordered

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second, according to ANI.
A probe has been ordered, as per the DGCA.
IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second. Probe has been ordered: DGCA pic.twitter.com/GwBESVkOV6
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube