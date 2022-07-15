IndiGo flight diverted following vibrations in engines, probe ordered

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second, according to ANI.

A probe has been ordered, as per the DGCA.

