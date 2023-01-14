IndiGo flight makes emergency landing; sick flyer dies

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Indore; sick flyer dies

The man was sent to a private hospital from the airport where doctors declared him brought dead

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jan 14 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 22:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to the Indore airport after a 60-year-old passenger's health deteriorated mid-air on Saturday evening, a senior official said.

After the flight landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, the passenger was taken to a hospital near the airport where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

"As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey," Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in-charge of the airport, told PTI.

Also Read | IndiGo, Coimbatore airport among world's 20 most punctual airlines, airports: Report

Due to a medical emergency, the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed at the local airport around 5:30 pm.

Gupta was sent to a private hospital from the airport where doctors declared him brought dead, Sharma said.

"According to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes," Sharma said.

He said the flight took off for its destination (New Delhi) at 6:40 pm.

A sub-inspector of Aerodrome police station said the deceased Gupta was a resident of Noida. His body would be handed over to his relatives after postmortem, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IndiGo Airlines
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
Madurai
Delhi
flights
Airlines
civil aviation
Aviation
India News

What's Brewing

People celebrate Makar Sankaranti in Rajasthan

People celebrate Makar Sankaranti in Rajasthan

52 places to go in 2023

52 places to go in 2023

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

Into the universe

Into the universe

What you shouldn't say on radio

What you shouldn't say on radio

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

 