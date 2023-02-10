IndiGo 'inadvertently' leaves behind 37 bags of passengers at Hyderabad airport

IndiGo on Thursday said it inadvertently left behind 37 bags of passengers who took a flight from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam.

In a statement, the airline said it ensuring that all bags are delivered safely to the customers' addresses in Visakhapatnam and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

"We confirm that 37 bags were inadvertently left behind for flight 6E 409 departing from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam," it said.