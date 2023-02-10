IndiGo 'inadvertently' leaves behind 37 bags of passengers at Hyderabad airport

IndiGo leaves behind 37 passengers' bags at Hyd airport

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 01:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

IndiGo on Thursday said it inadvertently left behind 37 bags of passengers who took a flight from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam.

In a statement, the airline said it ensuring that all bags are delivered safely to the customers' addresses in Visakhapatnam and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

"We confirm that 37 bags were inadvertently left behind for flight 6E 409 departing from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam," it said.

Airlines
IndiGo Airlines
Indigo
India News

