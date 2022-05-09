IndiGo incident: DGCA forms 3-member fact-finding team

IndiGo incident: DGCA forms 3-member fact-finding team

The regulator said it has received a report from IndiGo regarding the incident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 19:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

India's aviation regulator DGCA has formed a three-member team to conduct a "fact-finding enquiry" into IndiGo barring a specially-abled child from boarding a flight from Ranchi to Hyderabad as he was in a "state of panic", officials said on Monday.

"They will visit Ranchi and Hyderabad (place of stay of the family concerned) and collect appropriate evidence within one week from today. Based on the outcome of the said enquiry, further action shall entail," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) noted in a statement.

Read | Specially-abled child barred from boarding flight: IndiGo CEO offers regrets

The regulator said it has received a report from IndiGo regarding Saturday's incident.

However, in view of the facts and circumstances described therein, the regulator has decided to conduct a fact-finding enquiry, which shall be done by its three-member team, it mentioned.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday, his parents -- who were with him -- also decided to not enter the plane.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IndiGo Airlines
DGCA
India News

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 