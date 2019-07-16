IndiGo pilot held hostage, robbed in Delhi

A 60-year old IndiGo pilot was allegedly held hostage in a private cab, robbed of over Rs 1 lakh by some men outside the Delhi Airport, said the Police.

The incident took place when the Canadian national of Indian origin, Mohammad Mehdu Ghanzanfani, was waiting for the company cab and a taxi driver approached him offering him a ride.

When Ghanzanfani accepted the offer and sat in the taxi, to his surprise, there were already two unknown people in the taxi. After the vehicle crossed Mehram Nagar, the men in the cab threatened him and forced him to give them his debit cards. They also took 12,000 from his wallet before dropping him, stated media reports.

DCP Bhatia informed the Hindustan Times that the cab was identified, and the Police has got some definite clues about the suspects. He also mentioned that raids being conducted to nab them.

Ghanzanfani has been flying domestic flights for the company, said media reports.