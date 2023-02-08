Indira Gandhi's silver lying in Bijnor vaults for 50 years: Report

For 50 years now, vaults in the Bijnor treasury in Uttar Pradesh have been holding on to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's gift - silver weighing 73 kg worth about Rs 51 lakh at current prices, according to a report by The Times of India.

Local authorities have been reportedly trying to empty the vaults and hand over the silver for years now but all their efforts have been in vain.

"In 1972, the then PM Indira Gandhi had come to visit the under-construction Kalagarh Dam, which is currently located on the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border. When she reached the place, local residents had weighed her in silver, and several other articles made of the precious metal were presented to her. She did not take it along with her and asked the then district magistrate to take care of it," district treasury officer, Suraj Kumar, told the publication.

Kumar explained that in 2002, the district administration had written to the Reserve Bank of India regarding it but the central bank had refused to take possession, saying it was a "private property". They had reached out to a museum as well, but even the museum turned down the offer on similar grounds.

Authorities told the publication that if the Gandhi family claims them, the valuables could be handed over to them after following all due procedures.

"The heavy box kept in a vault is checked regularly during the annual inspection but has never been opened as it is sealed. If things kept here are claimed by their owners, they can be handed over to them," a local official told the publication.